Airline staff launch service to support north-east NHS workers

A charity set up by airline crew unable to work due to Covid-19 is providing support to north-east health workers.

Project Wingman, a nationwide organisation made up of crew grounded, furloughed or made redundant because of the pandemic, has set up a base at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen to give NHS staff a place to unwind as they go about their shifts.

In the two weeks since it took off, more than 1,000 NHS workers have made use of the facility, which offers refreshments and gives staff the chance to talk about their work.

The Woodend facility is being organised by Project Wingman’s team leaders in Grampian Lyndsey Carter and Lawrence Meikle, who both work for Virgin Atlantic.

Lyndsey, a flight service manager, said: “Since NHS workers give first class treatment to their patients, our ‘First Class Lounges’ are our way of giving NHS staff the treatment they deserve.

“We aircrew find ourselves in the unexpected circumstances of having the skills and time to help those most in need of a smile – but we need the help of local businesses to provide the service.

“We urgently require donations – be it food, drinks or anything else that can help support staff to keep our lounge running at Woodend.”

Lawrence, a captain on board a Boeing B787 Dreamliner, added: “Crew are all trained in human factors and how to communicate with colleagues who are in stressful situations. We fellow uniformed professionals understand what it is like to operate in a highly disciplined, regulated and pressured environment.

“This goes a long way in bonding and shared experience and empathy. Medical staff need to talk about their job with people who can empathise with the pressures involved.

“Whether it’s talking to a cabin crew member about their travels, or being handed a cup of tea by a pilot, our uniformed and dedicated airline crew are putting smiles on the faces of NHS workers across the country.”

NHS Grampian nurse director, excellence and innovation, Jane Ewen said: “It really means a lot to the staff that the airline staff, who have found themselves not working recently, have given up their own time and used their efforts to support us.

“This facility has been a lifeline to allow staff to decompress at a time when the NHS and its staff are facing more pressure than ever before.”

Lynne Taylor, director of psychology at NHS Grampian, added: “It’s vital to staff well-being that they have opportunities to talk about their experiences and decompress. Having an escape like this at the end of a hard day or during a break really can make all the difference to our staff and we are eternally grateful for the efforts of Project Wingman.”

Anyone wishing to donate items to the project can contact lawrencemeikle@projectwingman.co.uk or lyndseycarter@projectwingman.co.uk