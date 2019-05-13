Airline makes changes to flights from Aberdeen to Denmark

An airline is to make changes to one of its routes from Aberdeen after listening to feedback from its passengers.

Loganair is to alter the service between the north-east and Esbjerg in Denmark, which began in February, to improve the schedule.

While flights on Mondays will remain the same, for the rest of the week the service will now depart at 2.10pm, arriving in Esbjerg at 4.35pm local time. It will return at 5.05pm.

A Sunday service will also be added, with the departure time the same as the Tuesday to Friday service.

The changes will come into force from the middle of next month. Loganair’s commercial director Kay Ryan said: “Following feedback from our travel agent partners we decided changes were needed to improve the Aberdeen to Esbjerg service, and subsequently we will be adjusting our schedule on the route from mid-June.

“We are grateful for the support we have received so far, and the new schedule will allow our customers returning into Esbjerg from offshore helicopter links to fly back to Aberdeen on the same day, rather than having to wait overnight or taking a longer evening flight home via Amsterdam.”