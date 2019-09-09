Airline launches three new routes from Aberdeen

An airline has announced it is introducing new flights from Aberdeen to three destinations.

Loganair is set to begin six-day schedules to East Midlands and the Norwegian city of Haugesund – designed to enable customers to visit the cities for either business or leisure.

Both services will take flight on February 24, with journey times to East Midlands expected to take just 80 minutes.

Flight times to the new Norwegian destination, which will give tourists access to the country’s stunning fjords, are expected to be around 75 minutes.

Meanwhile the Aberdeen to Brussels, which will run four days a week, includes a stop at Newcastle and a flight time of around three hours.

The new service, will be introduced from October 28.

Prices for the East Midlands flights are expected to start at around £54.99, and flights to Brussels and Haugesund will start at £89.99. All three go on sale tomorrow.

Loganair commercial director Kay Ryan said: “We’re delighted to further strengthen our hub at Aberdeen airport – flying to more destinations than any other carrier.

“These services to East Midlands, Brussels and Haugesund are important links for the offshore and maritime industries in each region but each always has a distinct leisure offering.

“We are very much looking forward to serving each of these airports from our base in Aberdeen.”

Steve Szalay, managing director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We’re proud to welcome the new international Loganair routes connecting the north east of Scotland with Belgium and Norway.

“The new routes strengthen Aberdeen International Airport’s links with strategically and economically important regions, boosting the local economy and providing greater choice for holidaymakers.”