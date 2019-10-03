Airline launches new route from Aberdeen

An airline has annoumced new flights from Aberdeen.

Loganair will launch a new service to Cornwall Airport Newquay on April 1 next year.

Flights, which will depart from the Granite City on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will have one stop at Newcastle, and northbound flights on Fridays and Sundays will also stop at Newcastle.

There will also be non-stop services on Saturdays and there will also be extra one-stop flights in each direction on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 6 July and 4 September.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “We’re excited by these new routes which we’ve been working for some time to develop at just the right level. With more and more people holidaying in the UK, avoiding expensive Euro exchange rates or enjoying a staycation with friends and family we’re confident that the routes will do well.

“The growing economic links between the north-east of Scotland and Cornwall mean we’re confident that business demand will sustain the year-round service.”

Steve Szalay, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “Securing new routes for Aberdeen is one of my top priorities and it’s fantastic that Loganair is choosing to build on its commitment to the airport and region by announcing this route to Cornwall Newquay.

“Seeing Loganair grow its business by spotting opportunities like this shows that there is great confidence in the domestic market and this 10th Loganair route for Aberdeen is quite a milestone.

“We’re looking forward to flights starting in April and welcoming passengers from the South West of England to Aberdeen and connecting locals here with everything Cornwall has to offer.”