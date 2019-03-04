Airline increases flights from Aberdeen to Stavanger

Flights from Aberdeen to Stavanger are set to increase this summer.

Flight operator Widerøe is adding a third daily flight on weekdays from June.

The lunchtime flight will start on June 3 and will run until June 21. It will begin again on August 12 through to October 24.

Steve Szalay, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “Stavanger and Aberdeen are closely linked due to oil and gas projects across the North Sea. The cities share the same passion for the energy sector and is a key destination for our business travellers.

“The extra flight adds flexibility to those travelling on business, but also opens up Stavanger as a leisure destination too.

“Widerøe’s commitment to Aberdeen with the additional week day service is fantastic and we look forward to welcoming passengers to our newly refreshed terminal.”

Silje Brandvoll, vice president of public relations and communications at Widerøe AS, said: “We are very happy to be able to strengthen our service offering between Aberdeen and Stavanger. There is a very strong business relationship between Aberdeen and Stavanger and many of our loyal customers have been with us for decays on this route.

“By adding this extra flight we offer more flexibility and choice for our very important business travellers. Leisure travellers can also enjoy more seats available to the Fjord region of Norway, Stavanger.”