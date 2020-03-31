Airline improve Aberdeen to Humberside flights following key worker feedback

An airline will be making changes to its Aberdeen flight times following feedback from key workers.

Eastern Airways had reduced the number of services between the Granite City and Humberside from three times a day to just one daily flight last week due to coronavirus.

Now, following feedback from people in the energy sector, and key workers, the times of the daily flight will be changed.

From Monday, the service will now depart Humberside at 1.15pm, with the return flight departing Aberdeen at 3.35pm.

Currently the flights depart Humberside at 9.45am, and Aberdeen at 2.35pm

Roger Hage, Eastern Airways’ general manager commercial and operations, said: “Following invaluable feedback from our many regular customers in the energy sector who rely on the speed and convenience of the service, while offering only a single flight each way per day, it is important the time of the flight meets most needs.

“The early afternoon northbound flight gets all in position for next day offshore services and avoids over seven hours on a train or longer drive, while southbound later afternoon serves most arriving back into Aberdeen from Shetland or northern and central North Sea to get home by late afternoon.

“We want to maximise assistance to those key-workers in this vital sector.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: