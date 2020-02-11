Airline delays launch of new Aberdeen flights due to lack of demand

The launch of a new route between Aberdeen Airport and the East Midlands has been postponed due to a lack of demand.

Airline Loganair was due to launch the route on February 24 – but has deferred the service until further notice.

Customers who had booked on the service, which was announced in September, will be offered a full refund or alternative flights.

In a statement, the airline said: “During the first few weeks of 2020, the difficult economic circumstances that arose last autumn simply haven’t improved.

“Forward bookings for the Aberdeen to East Midlands route have been well below expectations, and we’ve therefore reluctantly taken the decision to defer the launch of the route until further notice.

“It’s very rare that we would take such a step, yet the market conditions simply aren’t going to support this brand new route.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused, and will work with them to put alternative travel plans in place.

“Loganair remains fully committed to both Aberdeen and East Midlands airports, and will be pressing ahead with the launch of Aberdeen/Haugesund flights on February 24 and the introduction of a new, improved timetable for the Glasgow/East Midlands route also on the same day.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “Aberdeen can’t be left behind other regions across Scotland and more support must be given to the airport to help increase its footfall.

“This is another blow and the SNP Government must sit up and take note of the number of Aberdeen routes which have been axed by other airlines including Ryanair and Eastern Airways in recent months which is very concerning.

“The city is vibrant at the moment but we are still seeing market conditions affect passenger numbers.

“It’s vital existing routes are maintained and I know Aberdeen International Airport is doing everything it can to attract new ones to ensure tourism and business links can continue to benefit.”