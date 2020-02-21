Airline announces plans to axe Aberdeen flights

An airline is to axe its link between Aberdeen and Essex a little more than a year after the service took to the skies.

Loganair launched the connection between the city and London Southend last May but in recent days passengers have been told their flights have been cancelled.

The company made the decision due to a low number of bookings for the connection.

A message sent out to customers said the route would be operating until April 17 and asked them to contact customer services.

Steve Berg from Southend was one of the customers contacted by the company about the changes.

He had a flight booked for himself and his family so they can visit their timeshare property near Ballater in September.

Mr Berg, 55, said: “I am going to use the service for the first time next week and it will be the last time as well.

“I was going to write to them to moan and groan but I’ll just ask for a refund. It seems a shame they are cancelling the flights.”

Gordon MP Richard Thomson said it was “disappointing” the service was being axed from the schedules.

He added: “Maintaining capacity on routes in and out of London airports is of huge importance to the north-east.

“If anything, this announcement makes it even more important that Aberdeen regains a service to Gatwick and the airport management team has my full support in its continued efforts to achieve this.”

North-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “Loganair’s announcement is another kick in the teeth to passengers in Aberdeen who face being stranded and cut off from travelling to other parts of the UK.”

A spokesman for Loganair confirmed bookings for the route were “below expectations” and they have “reluctantly” decided to stop the service in the spring.

He said: “We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused and will work with them to put alternative travel plans in place, with the alternative of a full refund.

“Loganair remains committed to Aberdeen Airport and will be pressing ahead with the launch of Aberdeen to Haugesund in Norway flights on February 24.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We are disappointed at the news regarding Southend that the airline has stated is due low bookings.

“Our passengers are still well connected to London via our Heathrow and Luton routes.”