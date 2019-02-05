Airline announces extended season and more Aberdeen flights

An airline has announced plans to increase flights from Aberdeen as it looks to run a longer summer season.

airBaltic announced its 2019 summer season will run from April to September. Last year’s season started in early May.

The change means an increase in the number of flights to Riga from Aberdeen International Airport.

Riga’s historical centre is a designated UNESCO world heritage site with the Lativian capital known for its wooden buildings, art nouveau architecture and medieval Old Town

The lengthening of the season means the route, now in it’s third year, will offer around 40% more flights than last year.

Aberdeen International Airport managing director Steve Szalay said: “It’s great to be able to provide our passengers even more opportunities to travel to Riga this year.

“Riga has much to offer with Gothic architecture housed within a buzzing, cosmopolitan city centre.

“We’ve been working closely with airBaltic during the last three years and Riga has established itself as a firm favourite among our passengers.

“We look forward to welcoming all to our new and improved terminal during the summer months.”

airBaltics’ Wolfgang Reuss said: “Since we launched flights to Aberdeen back in 2017, the route has shown good results.

“This year we are listening to the wishes we hear from our passengers and extending the operating season for our service by two additional months.

“In April Aberdeen will be connected to the capital of Latvia, known for its long history, medieval Old Town and vibrant city life.”