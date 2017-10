Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The chief executive of Airbus Helicopters underlined his faith in the H225 Super Puma by taking a flight in one of the aircraft today.

But he then acknowledged that rebuilding North Sea oil and gas industry confidence in the aircraft would not happen overnight.

Guillaume Faury was speaking at Helitech International 2017, Europe’s largest rotorcraft event, in London, just after he touched down in an H225.

