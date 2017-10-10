Tuesday, October 10th 2017 Show Links
Airbus: We are ‘actively considering’ CEO Super Puma flight under offshore conditions

by Alan Shields and David McPhee
10/10/2017, 9:22 am
Helicopter manufacturer Airbus is “actively considering” the possibility of putting CEO Guillaume Faury in a offshore H225 work flight situation in response to an online petition.

Mr Faury arrived at a helicopter expo in a H225 just last week.

Wearing a suit, he has been accused of boarding the helicopter under conditions far removed from those which face offshore workers.

The petition, started last week by a group of offshore whistle-blowers, challenged Mr Faury to “undertake a flight under the same conditions as the offshore workforce, full survival suit and flight jacket to be work.”

