Airbus: We are ‘actively considering’ CEO Super Puma flight under offshore conditions

Helicopter manufacturer Airbus is “actively considering” the possibility of putting CEO Guillaume Faury in a offshore H225 work flight situation in response to an online petition.

Mr Faury arrived at a helicopter expo in a H225 just last week.

Wearing a suit, he has been accused of boarding the helicopter under conditions far removed from those which face offshore workers.

The petition, started last week by a group of offshore whistle-blowers, challenged Mr Faury to “undertake a flight under the same conditions as the offshore workforce, full survival suit and flight jacket to be work.”