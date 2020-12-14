Air pollution in Aberdeen lower than pre-pandemic levels

New statistics released show air pollution levels in Aberdeen have reduced by 10% since the start of the pandemic.

The figures, released by Centre for Cities in partnership with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, show how the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has impacted on air pollution levels across the UK.

Data shows that levels of pollution fell over the course of the first national lockdown, however, have now again met or exceeded pre-pandemic levels in around 80% of the places surveyed – major towns and cities in the UK.

In September, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels were said to be 10% lower than in February.

And during the national lockdown between the end of March to mid-May this year, NO2 levels in Aberdeen also fell by 35% compared to predictions for this period calculated on historic values.

Centre for Cities has raised concerns over the figures, as air pollution has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels across the country.

Centre for Cities’ chief executive Andrew Carter said “toxic air” would remain a big threat to health – particularly for those living in urban areas.

He said: “City leaders can reduce the threat of air pollution, but it will take political will.

“Discouraging car usage will be unpopular in the short-term but, if coupled with the necessary improvements to public transport, the long-term benefits to public health and the economy will be huge and our cities will become better places to live. Now is not the time for politicians to delay on this.”

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, plans to introduce a low emission zone have been put on hold.

The plan, which would prevent certain types of vehicles entering part of the city centre in order to meet emissions targets and improve air quality, was pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was originally due to be implemented by this month, with the earliest date a low emission zone could be implemented estimated to be summer next year.

Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee councils are also pursuing similar plans.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air’s data lead, Hubert Thieriot, added: “With the Covid-19 pandemic came immense suffering both on sanitary and social fronts.

“Incidentally but importantly, it also reminded citizens that air pollution is not a given, and that bold actions on transportation could significantly improve people’s health and quality of life.”

“The role of transportation in UK cities’ air pollution has become apparent to everyone during the Covid-related lockdowns.

“That shared awareness offers policymakers a historical chance to implement bold transportation policies, as many other cities overseas have shown.”

And Friends of the Earth Scotland air pollution campaigner Gavin Thomson said: “Pollution won’t have fallen uniformly across our towns and cities. With the bus network still active for key workers and essential journeys, and increased HGV traffic to some supermarkets, there are still areas where residents may not have seen any break from pollution.

“It’s important to keep in mind that pollution can damage our health through long-term exposure, like living near a main road throughout your childhood. It’s unlikely that a short period of reduced pollution due to the coronavirus shutdown will have many long-term health benefits.

“Aberdeen City Council must work hard now to lock-in the positive changes we witnessed, such as the increase in cycling. The forthcoming Low Emission Zone needs to cover a large area, to ensure all pollution hot spots are dealt with and include all vehicle types.

“It is critical that we use this period of introducing the LEZ to improve our public transport and make sure the city has a joined-up cycle network.

“There’s a strong evidence base on the links between air pollution and vulnerability to Covid-19. Pollution from traffic causes and exacerbates many of the heart and lung conditions that put people at heightened risk from the virus.”