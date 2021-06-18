Air passengers in Aberdeen given second boost this week as Denmark flights return

Holiday-makers and businesspeople will soon be able to travel direct to Denmark from the north-east.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has relaunched its flights between Aberdeen and Copenhagen for the first time since lockdown.

Retuning on June 27, the flights to Copenhagen will initially run three times a week depending on demand.

The airline also currently operates a service to Stavanger.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at the airport, said: “This is the first time the Copenhagen route will have operated from our airport since March 2020.

“It is great to see SAS reinstate the Copenhagen route, which has obvious links to the energy sector.

“Bringing back business safely remains a key priority at our airport, and welcome the restart of this route.”

More flights return to the region

The news of more services returning follows announcements that EasyJet will be launching new flights from the north and north-east.

Holiday-makers will be able to fly from Inverness to Newquay from next month, with the airline also launching services to Bristol and Manchester from Aberdeen.

Niko Ek, head of sale for SAS Europe, said: “We are very pleased to be able to restart our flights from Aberdeen to Copenhagen, as a vital part of rebuilding a global network.

“I am confident that the new connection will be successful and that we will be able to strengthen further our position in Aberdeen and the rest of the UK when demand for international travel is increasing step by step.”