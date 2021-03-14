Police investigation after air gun found on Aberdeen street

Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of an air gun on an Aberdeen street.

Officers were called to Mid Stocket Road at around 11am at the junction with Raeden Park Road after reports of a suspicious item being found.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11am on Sunday, March 14, police received a report of a suspicious item having been found on Mid Stocket Road at its junction with Raeden Park Road in Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and have seized what is believed to be an air gun. Inquiries are ongoing.”