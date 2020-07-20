Air France to resume daily service between Aberdeen and Paris in September

Air France is to resume its daily service between Aberdeen and Paris in September.

From September 1, Air France will resume operating a daily service between Aberdeen International Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Flights will be operated by Air France Hop, using an Embraer 170 aircraft, carrying 76 passengers.

The night stop flight allows for a day return between the two cities, as well as providing a vital link to Air France’s global hub. Scottish passengers will have the opportunity to connect to almost 170 worldwide destinations on the Air France network.

Benedicte Duval, general manager for Air France KLM in UK and Ireland, said: “The resumption of Air France operations from Aberdeen represents a return to our pre-crisis network within the UK.

“Regional connectivity has always been key to our strategy and after this challenging period for our industry, we are proud to once again offer worldwide connectivity from six airports across the country.

“As borders reopen and travel restrictions begin to ease, safety is our number one priority. As we all adapt to this new environment, I can assure you that Air France staff, both on the ground and on board, are fully committed to guaranteeing our passengers the highest levels of health and safety.

“We look forward to welcoming our Scottish customers back on board.”

Welcoming the return of the route, Roger Hunt from Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We are in constant dialogue with our airline partners to ensure we support them with their restart plans. After a number of really challenging months and with lockdown beginning to show signs of easing, it is reassuring to see a number of routes restarting and frequencies increasing from Aberdeen.

“As the traffic slowly builds we have also increased our focus on maintaining public safety and that of our staff through the introduction of a series of enhanced safety measures. Bringing back business safely remains a key priority.

“It is therefore great to see Air France returning to Aberdeen International Airport re-instating access to a key hub and the connectivity that this brings for the north-east of Scotland. This further complements the other services that are available from all of our airline partners.”

In response to Covid-19, Air France has introduced new hygiene measures to ensure the health safety of all passengers and crew. Grouped under the ‘Air France Protect’ label, these measures include the compulsory wearing of surgical masks while travelling.

In addition, the air in the cabin is renewed every 3 minutes. The air recycling system on board Air France aircraft is equipped with “High Efficiency Particulate Air” or HEPA filters, identical to those used in hospital operating theatres.