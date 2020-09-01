Air France resumes daily flights between Aberdeen and Paris

A major airline has announced it will begin operating a daily service between Aberdeen and Paris.

As of today, flights operated by Air France Hop will travel between the Granite City and the Charles de Gaulle airport.

It will use an Embraer 170 aircraft to carry 76 passengers.

The night-stop flight allows for a day return between the two cities, as well as providing a link to the airline’s hub at the Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Passengers will have the opportunity to connect to almost 170 destinations on the network.

This reflects 85% of the airline’s usual global network and is subject to the lifting of travel restrictions.

In response to Covid-19, Air France has introduced new hygiene measures to ensure the health safety of all passengers and crew.

Measures include compulsory wearing of surgical masks while travelling.

In addition, the air in the cabin is renewed every 3 minutes.

The air recycling system on board the Air France aircraft is equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, identical to those used in hospital operating theatres.

Aberdeen International Airport has introduced a series of health measures to provide a safe environment for staff and passengers as further services resume.

Passengers travelling through the airport must come prepared with their own facial coverings while all staff will be provided with PPE, including face masks.

Protective screens have been installed in key areas, including the check-in and security halls, and passengers will be asked to observe safe, physical distancing wherever possible.

To find out more about the enhanced measures in place at Aberdeen International Airport visit: https://www.aberdeenairport.com/coronavirus/