Two bikers taken to hospital after crash involving two cars in Aberdeenshire

Two motorcyclists have been taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars.

An air ambulance, fire crews and police were called to the incident on the B9170 Methlick to Oldmeldrum road at about 4.40pm.

The occupants of the cars were uninjured.

However, the biker and their passenger have been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police said the road remains closed.

More to follow