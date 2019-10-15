Air ambulance called and section of A92 blocked after two-car crash

A north-east road has been partially closed following a two-car crash.

The A92 is blocked southbound at the Mill of Uras following the collision involving black Honda Accord and a white Honda CRV

Fire crews and paramedics are also at the scene, with five people with suspected minor injuries.

It’s understood a section of the road has been cleared for the air ambulance and the Scottish Ambulance Service’s special operations team is at the scene.

We are currently dealing with a 2 vehicle RTC on the #A92 south of #Stonehaven The road is blocked in both directions between #DunnottarCastle and the #Arbuthnott junction. Please avoid the area meantime.#ABZTravel@originalfm @northsoundnews — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) October 15, 2019

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at 12.55pm to a two-car rtc on the A92 southbound at Mill of Uras.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance crews are also at the scene.

“There are no details on injuries at this stage and the road has been closed southbound at Dunnottar Castle.”