Aberdeen awards aiming to shine light on council’s bright stars

Nominations are now open to find the public’s city council champion at an upcoming awards ceremony.

The Star Awards are held annually each year, and recognise the efforts of council workers.

This year it has been announced that the event, which will take place on June 18, will be “carnival of colour” themed.

The local authority is looking for individuals or teams who go above and beyond what is expected of them to help the people and communities within Aberdeen for a dedicated People’s Champion award.

Contributions could be within the workplace, as volunteers outside work or both.

Nominees should show a passion and commitment to making a difference, while maintaining high standards in their career.

These could be street cleaners, gardeners, housing officers, teachers, road workers, family services, customer care staff or any other employee.

Angela Scott, chief executive of Aberdeen City Council, said: “The People’s Champion award is a chance for Aberdonians to help us acknowledge a particular individual or team for their outstanding work.

“We hope the public will take this opportunity to recognise their work by submitting their nominations for the fantastic title People’s Champion 2020.”

She added that the awards give the council a chance to praise those who work there.

Last year, the accolade of People’s Champion went to Woodside School crossing patroller Bill Esslemont.

He was chosen as the winner due to his dedication to helping pupils, even learning how to greet them in five different languages to help new children to the school from different backgrounds feel more welcome.

He was nominated by parent and school support assistant Cara McGuigan.

In 2018, the prize spot was taken by Ian Geddes, who worked his way up from a lab technician to become co-ordinator of management information systems.

Nomination forms can be found on the Aberdeen City Council website.

To nominate a champion, fill in a form and send the completed submission to star@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Each of the shortlisted nominees will be featured in the Evening Express several weeks before the awards ceremony takes place.

Members of the public will then be given the chance to vote for the employee that they think is worthy of taking home the title of this year’s People’s Champion.

The winner will be announced at the Star Awards ceremony in June. A range of other awards, including team of the year, will also be announced on the night, which will be voted for by the council.