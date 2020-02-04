‘Aggressive’ messages and complaints force north-east bonfire organisers to quit

The organisers of a popular village bonfire night have stepped down after receiving “aggressive” messages and complaints.

The Rosehearty Bonfire Committee announced that they were quitting their roles on social media at the weekend.

And members have warned that the event may not even go ahead this year unless someone steps forward to take it on.

The committee said in a post on its Facebook page: “As a committee we have decided to step down with immediate effect.

“There will not be a bonfire this year 2020 unless someone comes forward ASAP to take over.

“Planning and paperwork needs to start March/April to allow the bonfire to go ahead in November.

“We as a committee are not going to put up with aggressive messages and complaints.

“We are volunteers with work and family commitments.

“A lot of work goes into making the bonfire happen.”

The committee declined to give any information on the nature of the messages.

But members urged anyone interested in taking over the organising of the event to get in touch with them.

Mark Findlater, Conservative councillor for Troup, said: “The committee has had problems in the past and it’s sad news that they’ve stepped down.

“Nowadays you need to have an awful lot of insurance cover and crowd control.

“They’ve had a big turnout of people over the years.

“They’ve done a great job in the community, not just with the bonfire, but a lot of the money they make through that they turn into Christmas hampers for residents.

“That’s what they do every year, and this year vouchers for the local butchers were given out to older folks.

He added: “All of the volunteers are valued within the community and the bonfire night is one of the biggest events in the community.

“They’ve done a lot of good work and it will be sad to see it not go on.”

And SNP councillor Ross Cassie described it as an “unfortunate” situation.

He said: “There’s no place in our society for aggressive comments.

“I’d like to think that the committee can reconstitute or another group can come forward.”

The matter will be discussed at the Rosehearty Community Council meeting on Thursday night.