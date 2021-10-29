Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Age is just a number’: Peterhead woman returns to education after 20 years to secure HND in childhood practice

By Daniel Boal
29/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 29/10/2021, 5:50 pm
Susie Crane with her HND

After a career dedicated to working with families and promoting health and fitness, Susie Crane has jumped back into her studies to secure a HND in childhood practice.

Having spent the past 20 years working with families with young children, and work in schools promoting health and fitness, Ms Crane was the oldest person on her course when she enrolled at North East Scotland College (NESCol).

She said: “It all began with fitness classes I ran for children when I had a young family of my own. Since then I’ve held positions within Aberdeenshire Council as a Health and Fitness coordinator and worked for Active Schools as well as working for myself offering fitness classes within schools for children of all abilities and those with additional support needs.”

After the pandemic hit, she received a “wake-up call” which prompted her to add the necessary professional qualifications to her years of experience.

She added: “It made me think about what I wanted and I realised I wanted more security and to be part of an organisation. I had the life experience but not the right professional qualifications.

“To open the door to the big opportunities as an early years practitioner I knew had to gain HNC Childhood Practice and then a degree – that’s when I applied to college.”

IT was a struggle but grew her confidence

While on the course, she had initially found IT challenging, but with the help of her class and lecturers, her confidence began to grow.

She added: “After the initial panic I began to master the basics. Once you get a few wins under your belt it becomes easier and enjoyable.

“My class were great – I was the oldest – it didn’t matter, I wasn’t treated any differently.

“Due to the pandemic my course was taught online so I got to know my class and lecturers through Microsoft teams and WhatsApp groups. I found that online study suited me – I had the discipline and because I was still working I could make it all fit.

“A lot of the learning was very relevant to my past roles. It’s helped me join up all the dots – underpinned my experience to date. I just want to take the opportunity to thank my classmates and lecturers – I was made to feel so welcome.”

During her time she was also the successful recipient of the Rotary Club of Fraserburgh Endeavour Award announced at NESCol’s virtual Graduation Ceremony for Fraserburgh Campus.

The award recognises the achievement of an individual who has gone above and beyond in the course of their studies, overcoming challenges to get to where they are today

Having successfully gained her HNC, she has now gone straight into Year 2 of Child and Youth Studies BA (Hons) at University of the Highlands and Islands.