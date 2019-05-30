Smacking Ban: Overdue reform – or a step too far?

In the Scottish Parliament a ban on smacking was overwhelmingly backed in principle. MSPs voted in favour of a bill to give children the same protection from assault as adults.

However the anti-smacking legislation must overcome several more hurdles before becoming law. Two north-east MSPs, with differing views on the issue, have given us their thoughts. You can have your say by taking the poll below.

Peter Chapman – Against the Ban

There is no question that this bill has been brought forward with the best of intentions.

However, I am concerned about the state intervening in family life in this way.

Quite simply, this bill seeks to replace good law with bad law.

The current legislation already protects children from violence and it works well. It allows “reasonable chastisement” while preventing assault.

It also recognises that there is a distinction between a child and an adult.

I think many people share my concerns.

Being a parent is incredibly rewarding. It can also be extremely challenging, as any mother or father knows.

It is an enormous responsibility to bring up a child. Part of that is to make sure that children know the difference between right and wrong.

They have to learn that there are boundaries for their behaviour and they have to learn how to interact with other people.

There will be many, many times when you have to say no.

There will also be many times when you have to discipline a child.

That discipline can take many forms.

A child may be put on the naughty step, they may be prevented from playing with their favourite toy, denied screen time or even grounded if they are older.

Some parents will smack children who are misbehaving.

I am not convinced that smacking a child is a particularly effective means of discipline.

However, that does not mean I think parents who choose to do so should be subject to criminal law.

We may not believe in smacking but does that mean we think parents who do should be arrested?

If this bill becomes law, we risk further clogging up our courts and heaping more pressure on social work services.

We should not make criminals of good parents.

Mike Rumbles – For the Ban

There has been so much “fake news” written about this bill that I thought I should start by saying what this bill is not.

It is not about creating a new criminal offence. It is not about criminalising loving parents.

It is not about adding to any burdens or workload to our court system or increasing demands upon our police service.

It is not about telling loving parents how to bring up their children nor is it indeed about state interference in family life.

What this bill is about is simply removing the defence of “reasonable chastisement” available to those people who are already likely to be before our courts charged with assault on children in their care. Nothing more and nothing less.

This simple, long overdue reform of the law is supported by children’s charities including Children 1st, Aberlour Child Care Trust, Barnardo’s, the NSPCC Scotland and many more.

I did not intend to speak in this week’s debate on the Bill because I had thought this simple reform was supported by all parties in the chamber.

However, after listening to the contribution from several Conservative MSPs who obviously did not understand what the bill actually said, I asked if I could be called to make a brief contribution.

I said I did not believe for one moment that we will see previously law-abiding and loving parents dragged into our courts and emphasised there was obviously much misinformation about what this bill was actually doing.

No longer will those individuals accused in our courts of assault on children in their care be able to rely on the defence of saying the assault was simply “reasonable chastisement”.

A long overdue reform – it is a pity that so much “fake news” about this bill continues to be voiced.