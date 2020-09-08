Affordable homes planned for site of former north-east council depot

Plans have been lodged to build more than a dozen affordable homes at the site of a north-east council depot.

The proposals for four houses and nine houses at the old roads department base at King Street in Huntly have been submitted by Aberdeenshire Council.

According to the local authority’s documents there would also be a car park and cycle storage.

A design statement said the depot is still being used by Aberdeenshire Council’s roads department and it has been used since Grampian Regional Council existed.

The document said: “The site lies within Huntly, towards the Southern end of the town and is currently used as a Council depot.

“The depot is the roads depot covering Huntly and surrounding area and dates back to pre-Grampian Regional Council times. Its release was recommended in the Depot Strategy approved by Policy and Resources Committee in June 2013 with other depots nearby at Steven Road and Depot Road being kept operational.

“Aberdeenshire Council wish to redevelop the site and, its conversion to residential would sit comfortably with the surrounding housing.”