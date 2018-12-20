Affordable homes plan for former Aberdeen fire station site

Plans have been lodged to build more than 100 affordable flats on the site of a former Aberdeen fire station.

The site on North Anderson Drive has been vacant since the demolition of the fire service HQ in June.

After buying the land from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service last November, Sanctuary Housing lodged a pre-application notice with Aberdeen City Council.

However, the developer was rebuffed by the local authority and told to carry out a consultation.

An event was held in January, attended by 40 members of the public. In the plans submitted to the council, a development with a mix of one and two-bedroom flats and two and three-bedroom houses was outlined.

The housing will also offer wheelchair accessibility in some of its properties.

The plans also show the buildings will be between two and five storeys tall.

Gillian Lavety, development director for Sanctuary Homes in Scotland, said: “The reaction we received at the public exhibition held in January of our early proposals for North Anderson Drive was very positive.

“We have taken people’s comments on board and submitted our full planning application to Aberdeen City Council for the local authority’s consideration.”

In a report submitted alongside the plans, the housebuilder said it was looking to “reinstate a prominent, brownfield site in a sympathetic manner, by creating an attractive residential development consistent with the urban pattern of the surrounding residential areas”.

The plans have also called for a public square, which will be created in the centre of the development, which will be accessible from North Anderson Drive.

Aberdeen City Council has set a deadline of April 17 2019 for the decision on the development to be made. The plans come just months after the completion of another Sanctuary project, on the site of the former Craiginches prison in Torry.