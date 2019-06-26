Affordable homes plan approved for north-east town

A plan to build 122 affordable homes in a north-east town has been approved.

The site in Keith previously had consent for 90 affordable homes, but Moray Council’s planning and regulatory services committee has now given the go ahead for 82 houses and 40 flats.

The development on Banff Road is to be built in three phases, and will see a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties. It will include woodland areas with a network of footpaths and cycle ways and a playpark.

Springfield Properties, developers of the project, have been asked to contribute towards the provision of healthcare facilities in Keith, in line with the council’s developer obligations policy.