Aerial image shows work to repair oil leak on Forties pipeline

Petrochemicals giant Ineos has provided a photograph of the site where work is being carried out to fix a crack in the Forties pipeline.

Ineos has said it will take “weeks rather than days” to fix the leak, which was detected during a routine inspection at Netherley last week.

The 235-mile pipeline system links more than 80 North Sea field to the UK mainland and the Ineos site in Grangemouth. It delivers almost 40% of the UK’s North Sea oil and gas production.