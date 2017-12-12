Tuesday, December 12th 2017 Show Links
Aerial image shows work to repair oil leak on Forties pipeline

by Callum Main
12/12/2017, 2:08 pm
Petrochemicals giant Ineos has provided a photograph of the site where work is being carried out to fix a crack in the Forties pipeline.

Ineos has said it will take “weeks rather than days” to fix the leak, which was detected during a routine inspection at Netherley last week.

The 235-mile pipeline system links more than 80 North Sea field to the UK mainland and the Ineos site in Grangemouth. It delivers almost 40% of the UK’s North Sea oil and gas production.

