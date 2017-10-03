AECC contractor apologises after Dyce Drive closure leads to gridlock

The firm behind the new £333 million AECC has apologised after construction work caused chaos on the roads – with drivers stuck in tailbacks stretching more than three miles.

Public transport was also hit by the Dyce Drive closure while work was ongoing with the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre replacement.

There were reports yesterda of delays lasting an hour with traffic queuing from Dyce Drive to beyond Murdos roundabout on North Anderson Drive. Dyce Drive has been closed between its junctions with the A96 Inverurie Road and Wellheads Drive for the work to take place.

Drivers are being asked to use the A96 and Airport Road as a diversion, which has triggered the tailbacks, with the work to continue until 10pm on October 15.

Joe McMenamin, project director with Robertson Major Projects, said: “We appreciate road-users’ frustration at the delays and apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“The roadworks are necessary as part of the ongoing AECC construction programme.

“Our roads team is closely monitoring the situation and adjustments have been made to the traffic light system which should improve the flow of traffic.

“However, delays are still possible and we would advise motorists to seek alternative routes when travelling to the airport.”

Stagecoach had said it was experiencing delays up to 40 minutes between the Haudagain roundabout and Dyce Drive.

A spokeswoman for the firm added that it was in discussions with Aberdeen City Council about the impact the closure was having on its services and is deploying additional buses to try to combat the chaos.

She said: “We will continue deploying additional buses to minimise disruption for customers.”

Capacity at the new AECC will be 12,500 when it opens in 2019.

It is expected the replacement AECC will lead to an additional 4.5 million visitors and £113m of visitor spending for the Scottish economy.

Cllr Neil MacGregor, who represents the area, said: “Aberdeen has insufficient road infrastructure.

“Motorists here have fewer options than places where a grid structure for city streets is possible.

“The routes to and from Dyce are similarly limited, so when accidents happen or roadworks take place, it causes severe congestion.

“The Scottish Government together with the city and Shire are investing to modernise our road network and the AWPR will eventually remove out-of-town traffic from the equation.

“There is never a good time to close a road for a fortnight, especially a busy road like Dyce Drive.

“While one might argue that the work should be done during school holidays and would not have caused quite as much disruption, closure is needed in connection with the new AECC, so we want to see this work completed as soon as possible and before the weather deteriorates as winter approaches.

“We can only ask that people are patient, allow more time for their journeys and, where possible, avoid peak times.”