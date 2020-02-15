Advice issued to Aberdeen residents on how to prevent damp

Aberdeen City Council has issued advice to residents on how to combat damp in their homes.

The local authority has produced leaflets aimed at informing residents on the best ways to deal with the most common issues.

It includes advice on how to deal with condensation and mould, as well as how to best heat and ventilate homes.

It also warns against drying clothes indoors and urges residents to keep rooms heated to the correct temperature.

In the leaflet, the council said: “It is possible to prevent condensation build-up and ensure your home remains damp and mould-free.

“Left untreated, condensation can lead to mould growth which can be potentially harmful to people and properties.

“The reason condensation appears in your home is due to the lack of adequate ventilation.

“If you do not take steps to prevent condensation, mould will start to develop.”