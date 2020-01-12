Advice sessions for owners of north-east’s historic properties

Owners of historic properties in the north-east can receive free advice at an information evening this month.

North East Scotland College are holding a course at Fraserburgh Campus on Tuesday, January 21 from 6 to 9pm.

It is designed to highlight some of the unique challenges faced when living in an older building.

The information session will share useful tips and advice like what to look out for in older property.

Andrew Donn, curriculum quality manager for construction, science and computing at Fraserburgh Campus, said: “This evening is relevant for anyone who owns and lives in an old building, who wants to learn how to spot potential issues, carry out simple repairs and who to approach for the bigger jobs.”

Individuals who wish to attend must register by calling the college on 01346 506026 or by contacting lmutch@nescol.ac.uk