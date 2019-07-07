North-east residents advised over water risk

Residents in the north-east are being urged to take care around water to reduce the risk of accidents.

Drowning prevention charity the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS) has issued advice to people in the area on how to stay safe around water in the summer months.

Among the tips provided, residents are warned that water may be colder than it looks, while currents may be much stronger.

People are also advised to ensure they do not go swimming alone.

In a statement the charity said: “Drowning accidents are especially high in the summer months and over the last few years, we have heard of too many tragedies that could have been avoided.

“Every year people drown both at home and on holiday because they don’t take simple precautions, so reaching people with water safety messages is vital. We want people to enjoy the water safely.”