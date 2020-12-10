North-east council develops leaflets with advice for parents and carers

A north-east council has created new leaflets with advice for parents and carers.

Aberdeenshire Council’s educational psychology service has been working with colleagues from NHS Grampian, Police Scotland and Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action among others to support promoting safe parent/carer-child relationships.

As part of its work, it’s developed leaflets designed to be a helpful resource for schools and others involved.

These include different topics such as adult role models, relaxation, babies brains, self-regulation, supporting anger, emotion coaching, positive thinking and loss/bereavement, as well as several others.

Principal educational psychologist Carron Douglas explains: “Positive relationships are so important for healthy development in childhood. The topics selected for the new leaflets aim to help build resilience, connection, and secure attachment. The leaflets translate the research in these areas into simple, practical tips for parents and carers.”

They are designed to provide a range of advice for parents, who can use the learning to ensure they are supporting children in their care adequately.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee added: “Carron’s team is doing a fantastic job of sharing their expertise beyond those who they may work with directly and raising awareness among families as well as all those services who work with families.

“This is especially important as we continue, collectively, to endeavour to support children and young people to enjoy great mental health and to give children the best start in life. I would absolutely urge you to take a look.”

The leaflets can be found online at Aberdeenshire Council’s educational psychology service website at https://blogs.glowscotland.org.uk/as/aberdeenshireeps/family-nurture-leaflets