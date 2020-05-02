Advice issued to north-east motorists over tyres

Michelin has issued guidance for north-east motorists whose vehicles have been parked for extended periods.

Brian Porteous, Michelin’s technical manager, said some simple actions taken now can help ensure vehicles can be quickly put back into use in the future, without the need to replace tyres unnecessarily.

He said: “Tyres can be damaged if certain precautions are not taken before the weight of a parked car or light commercial is supported for long periods, so it’s important owners follow some basic advice.

“We appreciate that for most people, the very idea of parking vehicles for extended periods is an unfamiliar process and not something they want to be doing. However, spending a few minutes inspecting a vehicle will help to protect the condition of its tyres and ensure it is in the best possible condition for getting back on the road.”

The advice includes checking tyres and tyre pressures and ensuring that tyres are not parked on stones or objects that could dig in.

