Advice for Aberdeen taxi drivers

Police Scotland have been advising taxi drivers to keep passengers safe this weekend.

City Centre Sergeant Gavin Jardine said: “We have been working closely with taxi and private hire drivers to encourage them to speak up if they have any concerns about any customer or the company they may be in.

“Similarly, if a passenger feels uncomfortable with a person they are with or needs help then we urge them to advise the driver who could help or call the police. If you have concerns about someone’s personal safety, contact police on 101 or use 999 in an emergency.”