Advice centre will help north-east patients get to hospital during Covid-19 crisis

An advice and information centre is offering to co-ordinate transport for north-east patients attending hospital appointments during Covid-19.

THInC, the Transport to Healthcare Information Centre, provides information on public and other transport options for people attending health, social care and hospital appointments in the NHS Grampian area.

During the current period it is co-ordinating transport for NHS Grampian patients attending hospital appointments.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Door-to-door transport is provided by Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray Council minibuses. Passengers must be able to travel without any assistance from the driver.

Referrals also come in via the Scottish Ambulance Service Patient Transport Service, NHS Grampian and the Grampian Coronavirus Assistance Hub, but people can contact THInC direct too.

A statement from THInC read: “If you have a hospital appointment and your normal transport isn’t available or suitable you can ask us for help.

“Call us on 01467 536111 or email travel@thinc-hub.org”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day