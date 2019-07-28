North-east advice centre to close

A charity advice centre will no longer be operating in a north-east town due to funding cuts and reduction of advisors.

Gordon Rural Action, which covers central Aberdeenshire from Huntly to Ellon, has decided to close its Ellon Advice Centre office.

It said the Ellon centre could no longer be operated to the necessary standard and trustees believed it is no longer affordable.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement by the charity said: “Gordon Rural Action is working on proposals to develop more flexible outreach services and more innovative methods for engaging with and assisting the many thousands of residents who depend on our services.

“We are optimistic that these services will be available to residents of Ellon and surrounding areas who currently make use of our Ellon Advice Centre.”

It will close at the end of September.