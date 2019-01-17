Adverse weather causes crashes on north-east roads

Adverse weather conditions have led to a number of collisions in the north-east this morning.

A white van slid off the road due to ice on the A90 at Station Road in Hatton.

Police received a call from a member of the public at 6.15am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A white van has skid on the ice.

“No medical attention was required.”

Meanwhile, another vehicle on the B9002 at Insch also crashed.

The incident, which occurred around 6.30am this morning, involved one car.

It crashed into a fence.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Police Scotland spokesman added: “A car crashed into a fence. There was no injuries, just damage to the car.”

There was also a minor bump recorded on Aberdeen’s Cromwell Road at around 6.35am.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for most of the UK for snow and ice, running from noon yesterday to noon today.

Forecasters predicted snow showers and high winds, and roads in the area were treated in case of ice.

Gritters were out twice on main roads last night and once again this morning as temperatures dropped overnight.