Adverse weather cause of ScotRail disruption

Rail commuters are facing delays due to adverse weather conditions in Stirling.

Services heading southward from Aberdeen are slow-moving with a speed restrictions now in place at Stirling.

Delays are expected to last until 12.30pm.

A ScotRail statement said: “Due to severe weather, a speed restriction is in place at Stirling.

“Services travelling via Stirling may be subject to delays and alterations as a result.”