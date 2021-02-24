Show Links
Adverse weather cause of ScotRail disruption

by Gregor Aiken
24/02/2021, 6:54 am
ScotRail services have been delayed.

Rail commuters are facing delays due to adverse weather conditions in Stirling.

Services heading southward from Aberdeen are slow-moving with a speed restrictions now in place at Stirling.

Delays are expected to last until 12.30pm.

A ScotRail statement said: “Due to severe weather, a speed restriction is in place at Stirling.

“Services travelling via Stirling may be subject to delays and alterations as a result.”