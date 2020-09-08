Adventure Aberdeen celebrates reopening of city’s ski slopes with competition

A sports charity is calling on Aberdeen residents to help celebrate the reopening of the city’s only dry ski slopes.

Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports, which forms part of charity Sport Aberdeen, is running a competition to rename the dry ski slopes in celebration of the venue reopening after it was forced to close its doors for six months due to Covid-19.

Improvement works have taken place at the Garthdee venue during lockdown and all five dry ski slopes are in the running for a new name, suggested by the public.

The works include deep cleaning of the whole venue, paintwork both internally and externally and improvements to the drainage and widening of paths, alongside general work on improving surface terrain.

The five entrants whose suggestions are selected as the winning names will each receive a free family ski session at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen’s head of sport and active communities said: “We’ve been extremely busy behind the scenes making improvements to the venue and as a way of celebrating Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports reopening after lockdown, we are asking the public to help us rename each one of our five dry ski slopes.

“Whether you’re a seasoned skier or snowboarder or have never taken to the slopes before and fancy trying something new, the competition is open to people of all ages.

“The last few months have been challenging for everyone and we are delighted to welcome everyone back to sport in the city.

“We have some fantastic facilities on our doorstep, and we are giving everyone the chance to add their personal touch to our popular ski slopes. Get your thinking caps on.”

The competition opens today and will run until next Tuesday ahead of the venue reopening on September 21.

To enter, visit the Sport Aberdeen website and fill in the online form.

For more information and to make a submission visit www.sportaberdeen.co.uk/activities/snowsports/slope-naming-competition/