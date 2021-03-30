Adventure Aberdeen activities to restart as lockdown restrictions ease off

Adventure Aberdeen is set to make a splash in the city once again as Scotland moves out of lockdown.

Adventure Aberdeen, part of charity Sport Aberdeen, will reopen to the public on Thursday, April 1, and after the successful launch of several new activities last year, it is anticipating a wave of interest in the coming weeks.

When activities restart there will be enhanced safety protocols following national governing bodies and government guidance on Covid-19 safe operation.

In September last year canoeing, and later in the year stand up paddleboarding, sessions kicked off at the city’s historic Rubislaw Quarry which was once ‘the deepest man-made hole in Europe’.

This marked the first time that the public have had access to the quarry since it closed in 1969.

In the first three months of launching, the charity saw more than 1,000 people take to the quarry water with extra sessions added due to popularity.

Nearly all sessions were sold out with people braving the north-east’s famous weather to take part in the activities.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen head of sport and active communities, said: “We were overwhelmed by the response to the launch of these exciting new water sports last year and it was great to be able to showcase and make the most of assets like Rubislaw Quarry on our doorstep.

“The demand for these sports has highlighted the community’s drive to participate in outdoor and adventurous activity in Aberdeen and it is my hope that as we move out of lockdown and into warmer weather that even more people, of all ages will be able to enjoy what’s on offer locally.

“We are delighted to be able to offer an increased number of sessions over the Easter holidays, to give families in Aberdeen something different and exciting to take part in after months of staying at home.

“The support we have received over this challenging year from our members, and the wider community, has been incredible and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in the city back to sport.

“Outdoor education and participation in physical activity is vital for people of all ages and abilities and we hope that continued support can be offered as we move out of lockdown.”

From April, Adventure Aberdeen will also offer coasteering, gorge walking and rock climbing, while Learn to Bike sessions for children aged three to eight have already kicked off.

For more information go to www.sportaberdeen.co.uk/activities/adventurous-activities/