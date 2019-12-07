Advent calendar showcases Aberdeen community market’s local vendors

An advent calendar-style reveal has been created to showcase local vendors attending an Aberdeen community market.

A market in Dyce runs on the second and fourth Sunday of every month and is held at the Rohaan Cafe Bar on Burnside Drive.

This month, to mark the festive season, a Christmas market is being held just before the big day.

Vendors from across the north-east have confirmed they will be taking up stalls and, in the advent tradition, it has been decided to announce a new stall holder each day up until the start of the event.

Posted online, each day will showcase a different business, from food to arts and crafts and other gifting items.

So far, Caramel Cakeaway, which specialises in a range of bakes and cakes, A Taste of the Wild, a Scottish venison company, Bagnifique, which sells fabric makeup bags and Handmade Soaps have all been announced.

Harry McCombie, 15, of Harry’s Farm Shop, who is organising the Christmas Market and is also one of the vendors involved, said: “We will have lots of stalls inside and out, Christmas crafts and Christmas food themed. It will be an event for all the family with face painters, candy floss, reindeer food and much more.

“You can get all your Christmas food, from your Christmas vegetables and food and then get any last-minute gifts from our stunning crafted items.

“Every day we will be announcing a new stall until the market; it will be like an advent calendar of stalls, announcing everything we will be offering at the Christmas market.”

As well as food and craft stalls, there will also be fun for children who come along to the event.

Rosa Gilmore, one of the managers at the Rohaan Cafe Bar, said the market was started to create a community feel and encouraged people to shop local. She added: “We’re quite a small business and we’re looking to create a community feel; we wanted to do more to get them involved.

“We wanted to get locals together, and local traders, to help give them a chance.”

The Dyce Christmas Market will be held on December 22 from 11am until 2pm. The regular market, which runs all year round, takes place on the second and fourth Sunday of every month at Rohaan Cafe Bar from 11am until 2pm.

For information about Dyce Market, and to see the stallholders as they are announced, visit facebook.com/groups/Dycemarket