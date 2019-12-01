Adult colouring books with Doric twist released

New adult colouring books with a Doric twist have been released.

Sketchy Jotters was created by Neil Bruce and Michael Stephen, who met while working together in the oil and gas industry.

After leaving the sector, Neil, who has always had a love for drawing, decided to keep himself busy by sketching out ideas that could be coloured in, and recruited Mike to digitise his work and pull the book together.

As a result, two books have been created so far, called Haud Yer Wheesht and Haud Yer Wheest MIN, which focus on Doric phrases, created after they noticed a gap in the popular colouring book market.

Each of the books include 30 hand-drawn images, with illustrations based on Doric words or phrases, such as far hiv ye been, ingins, drookit and more.

Haud Yer Wheest includes Scottish slang words as well as some profanities.

Neil, from Westhill, said: “I’m on a break from work and one of the things I’ve done for a long time is drawing.

“I quite enjoy art and I’ve been trying my hand at realism, but every now and again I slip into drawing cartoons.

“I thought colouring books were quite popular, and you see a lot of adult colouring books, but what you don’t see is Scottish ones. I think it’s quite funny.”

Neil, 45, has also previously written a novel called The Dyslexic Joiner, which details parts of his life growing up, being dyslexic and his work as a joiner.

Mike helped out with the novel, which led to Neil turning to him again for his assistance with the new books.

He said: “The reception we’ve had has been quite overwhelming.

“It’s funny, it’s not meant to be serious.”

Despite having created two books in a short space of time, the pair aren’t slowing down yet, with another on interesting town names already planned.

Mike, from Alford, who does the graphic design for the books, also takes on the social media side of the project.

The 35-year-old said: “The books are hopefully funny, marginally educational and provide escapism to fellow colouring artists.

“These drawings don’t have to be perfect, who cares if you go over a line – just allow yourself to be free.”

Mike added that the plan for the future is to get some copies of the books in stores across the north-east. He said: “It’s just a case of seeing how it plays out.”

Both of the books can be bought on Amazon UK, and can be found by searching for Sketchy Jotters.