Adorable therapy ponies visit residents at Aberdeen care home

Staff and residents at an Aberdeen Care Home have been treated to special visit from a pair of therapy ponies.

Adorable miniature Shetland ponies, Wilson and Flicker, visited the Jesmond Care Home in Bridge of Don yesterday, much to the delight to residents.

While Wilson stayed downstairs to meet people in the lounge, Flicker was taken upstairs in the lift to meet those unable to leave their room.

One resident, Ivor Horne, 89, said: “What bonnie wee beasties they are!”

And Margaret O’Farrell, 84, said: “They are so beautiful, do you think they’d notice if I kept one?”

Other residents including 90-year-old Alma Bell and 87-year-old Bill Hepburn also spent some time with the ponies.

Home manager Dawn Gardiner said: “It’s amazing to see the residents’ reactions to the ponies – they just absolutely love interacting with them.

“We aim to ensure that everyone who lives here is as healthy and happy as possible so we have designed a busy schedule of different activities across the week.”

Animals like these Shetland ponies are increasingly being used to help reduce stress and anxiety in older people, often bringing some quieter residents out of their shell.

Therapy Ponies Scotland, run by husband and wife team Elaine and John Sangster, take their animals all across the country to visit care homes and hospitals.

The couple usually bring their animals to the Jesmond Care Home twice a year.

Elaine Sangster said: “We’ve been looking after ponies since 2009 and decided to start this venture about four years ago.

"They are our pets so it’s great to also work with them on a daily basis and it means they love the human contact.

“Each one is specially trained and extremely comfortable around strangers, bringing a smile to anyone who they meet.

"Every time you bring them into a room, the atmosphere is incredible. All the residents want to cuddle them and give them a squeeze.

“We’ve seen people who don’t usually interact or speak become very animated when the ponies arrive, and carers have even shed a tear after the reactions of their residents.

“I think the ponies must have some kind of sixth sense as they always go to the people who need them most.

"If someone isn’t able to leave their room, the ponies will even go up in the lift to visit them.”