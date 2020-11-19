Adoption Week Scotland: Adoption process helped north-east family make special memories

A north-east family have shared their story to encourage others to consider adopting.

This week marks Adoption Week Scotland, which runs until November 20.

Jackie began fostering Sadie when she was only three-years-old. She originally intended to provide a supportive foster placement to her until she was matched with her forever family, however, decided to adopt Sadie when she was six.

She has been supported throughout her adoption by family support worker Sarah.

Sadie is now 18, and the family, from Aberdeenshire, are now encouraging others to think about adopting, and are giving advice to those thinking about signing up.

Jackie said: “Sadie is amazing. Don’t get me wrong we’ve had some struggles as she has developed, but we got through those challenges with Sarah’s help and she is so loved not just by me but by my brothers and sisters, her cousins and of course my older children too. We are so proud of her.

“The thing children are looking for is security and love, and you don’t pay for that.

“I left fostering until my children were much older and that’s what worked for me but everyone is different. I think whatever your situation it’s important to try not to have huge, high expectations of children you foster or adopt.

“If you try and let the child – with your guidance – be all they can be then their wee life can be so good. It doesn’t matter if they don’t succeed at everything, just to be a good person and achieve all you can at your own pace is the best thing you can do.”

Jackie also praised the support received by Aberdeenshire Council and the adoption team, who helped her throughout the process.

She said: “The support we have had from Aberdeenshire Council has been amazing.

“I really can’t thank the Adoption Team enough for all the support they have given us. We had some behavioural challenges, you sometimes worry with children in care they can’t love themselves, but we’ve come through all that with their help.

“Mackie Academy, and the headteacher in particular, has been brilliant too. She was always so willing and open to adapt things to meet Sadie’s needs and after going for a Foundation Apprenticeship Sadie has now been able to do a Modern Apprenticeship with a local nursery.

“I remember one day when Sadie was a bit older we were thinking back to her big day and she said: ‘Remember that day I got adopted… I got an ice-cream!’ which is a great memory to have.”

Morven Campbell, team manager for adoption in Aberdeenshire, said: “All of the children we work with will have some experience of loss and trauma that comes with leaving their birth families and adjusting to a new home environment. This can be difficult for them to process and to explain, and it means a nurturing, therapeutic approach to parenting is even more important.

“It is a privilege to have been around to see Sadie grow up. We match children with families by putting a lot of work into getting to know prospective parents and it really was a pleasure to have worked so closely with Jackie all those years ago. She is an amazing lady with fantastic family support. We work with lots of amazing families.

“We want people to know you don’t have to be rich, or already have family, or even be in a relationship. What’s important is you’re in a position to offer a stable, understanding, loving and nurturing environment. We’re here to help from the moment you just want a bit more information about adoption, to the years ahead when you may ask us for advice or support.”

An information event for prospective adoptive parents will take place on November 25 from 6.30pm to 8pm.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/VirtualAdoptEvening

Anyone looking for more information about adopting in Aberdeenshire is asked to contact Adoption@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 532800.