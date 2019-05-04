Adopt a pet: Sebastian, Mick and Holly are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Sebastian

Sebastian is a two-year-old male cat who has been neutered.

He is a very vocal and curious cat who loves to spend time outside exploring, so a home where he has access to the outdoors is a must.

Sebastian is an independent boy who is not suitable to be homed with other cats.

He is a very loving and friendly kitty who would make an ideal addition to your family.

Mick

Mick is a three-year-old male Terrier cross, who has been neutered.

He is a boisterous boy who loves spending time playing with his toys so will need a garden where he can play.

He gets on well with other dogs but we are unsure what he would be like around cats.

Mick is a very loving boy who enjoys spending time with people, so he can get all the attention he deserves.

Holly

Holly is a four-year-old female Border Terrier, and has been neutered.

She is a loving girl who enjoys spending time with people and other dogs and getting lots of cuddles.

Holly is a nervous pup who has not had a lot of socialisation so her new owner will need time and patience to spend introducing her to new things.

Could you give her the forever home she deserves?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com