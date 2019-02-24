Adopt a pet: Kaila, Ripley and Millie are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Kaila

Kaila is a bundle of fun. She is six months old and has recently been neutered.

She has been around other dogs previously and has been around children over three years but she can be a little bouncy around them at times.

Kaila is not used to cats. She is doing well with house training but needs further work, along with other training. She needs a new owner with plenty of time to invest in her.

Ripley

Ripley is a gorgeous puss. She is six to seven years old and has been neutered.

Ripley has been outdoors previously, but recently prefers to spend more time indoors. She needs access to both.

She is a feisty girl who takes time to warm to new people –but tasty treats are always appreciated! Ripley has lived with dogs previously, but she is not suitable to be homed with other cats or young.

Millie

This older girl is looking for a quiet home where she can be made a fuss off.

Millie is seven years old and has been neutered. She has been around other dogs and children previously, but is not used to cats. She would make a great companion for someone on their own. She loves going on her walks, but will always stick close by your side.

Can you offer Millie her forever home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com