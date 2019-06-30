Adopt a pet: Ziva, Mickey and Lennon are looking for a new home … Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Ziva

This sweet girl is a three-year-old old Balkan hound who will need a quiet home where she can blossom and grow in confidence.

She is a shy girl and takes her time to get to know new people. She has never been around children, but would be better suited to older kids.

Once she comes out of her shell she will be an active girl who will need an owner able to keep up with her.

Mickey

This handsome puss loves his home comforts and would love nothing better than a new home with a nice comfy bed so he can watch the world go by.

Mickey, who is two, is a quiet boy and takes time to warm to new people. He has been around children previously, but would be timid of youngsters. There is no history on Mickey with other cats or dogs.

Mickey will need a new home with access to the outdoors.

Lennon

Lennon is a bundle of energy who needs a new home that can channel his energy and stimulate him.

The one-year-old is a very friendly boy, but can nip when he gets frustrated, especially if he has not had enough exercise.

He would love to find an active new owner who can help tire him out physically. This boy is definitely not the dog for a first-time dog owner.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com