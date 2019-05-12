Adopt a pet: Zeus, Crunchie and Rocky are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Zeus

Zany Zeus loves people and would make an ideal walking companion.

This gorgeous boy is five years old and would be a lovely addition to any household.

He loves a comfy sofa to curl up on – after he’s had his walk to explore the area and take in the sunshine.

He loves toys and would relish a garden to play in.

Can you offer Zeus his forever home?

Crunchie

This sweet little lad is just 17 weeks old and would love to find a new owner to make a fuss of him.

Crunchie is a shy boy to begin with, but with some love and encouragement his playful kitten nature will soon come out.

He has not been neutered yet as he is not old enough, and this is something a new owner would need to be prepared to have done as part of the rehoming conditions.

Rocky

Bullmastiff cross Rocky is just a big rascal at heart.

This handsome boy, who is two-and-a-half years old, will need lots of space to play.

Rocky loves people and daily cuddles are a must for this big lad. He’d love a comfy sofa to relax on.

He’s a clumsy boy and is not suited to a home with young children. Rocky will need an experienced owner with knowledge of this type of breed.

Can you offer Rocky a new home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com