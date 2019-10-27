Adopt a Pet: Vulcan, Bruno and Zeus are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Vulcan

Vulcan likes to be the boss and will need a strong experienced owner who will not let him always get his own way.

He can be very excitable around people but can also be temperamental and will growl or snap when being told off.

He is not suitable to be rehomed around children or other animals. But he has a lot of potential and with the right owner and training he has the potential to be a wonderful pet.

Bruno

This big bundle of fun would be best suited to a country home with plenty room for him to run and play.

Bruno is a large boy and will need someone who has experience of large breeds and their strength.

He is not suitable to be homed around other animals or young children, he will need access to a secure garden and will not be suitable to be homed in a flat.

Zeus

This bundle of energy is Zeus, a handsome three-year-old staffie.

He can be a bit of a handful at times and had an obsession with his tail. After numerous attempts to get the tail to heal, it was decided the best option was to amputate it to save him doing further damage.

Zeus would be best suited to either an adult only home or a home with older children, and will need further training.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com