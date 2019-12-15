Adopt a Pet: Whiskey, Jingle and Charlie are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Whiskey

Whiskey has had a lot of upheaval in his short life so far and needs stability.

He needs an experienced owner who can stimulate him and give him ‘a job’ to do.

He loves to have your attention and Whiskey needs someone who is willing to work with him and give him the training and stimulation a collie needs.

His new owner must be committed to making Whiskey blossom.

Jingle

This bundle of cheekiness is just eight months old.

She has lived with other cats previously and just adores their company.

She would make a great companion for a lonely puss, especially one that will play with her.

Jingle is a young girl who will be able to be introduced to children and other animals.

Can you offer Jingle her forever home?

Charlie

Charlie is looking for an experienced owner who can further his training, create boundaries and instil some good manners

Charlie can not be homed with children as he has bitten before. He is still young and can be nervous around strange people till he gets to know you.

He is a very big bouncy pup who sometimes doesn’t know his own size but can be very loving.

Charlie needs stability and continuity so please only enquire about him if you can meet all his needs

Can you offer Charlie his forever home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com