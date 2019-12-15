Adopt a Pet: Whiskey, Jingle and Charlie are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.
Whiskey
Whiskey has had a lot of upheaval in his short life so far and needs stability.
He needs an experienced owner who can stimulate him and give him ‘a job’ to do.
He loves to have your attention and Whiskey needs someone who is willing to work with him and give him the training and stimulation a collie needs.
His new owner must be committed to making Whiskey blossom.
Jingle
This bundle of cheekiness is just eight months old.
She has lived with other cats previously and just adores their company.
She would make a great companion for a lonely puss, especially one that will play with her.
Jingle is a young girl who will be able to be introduced to children and other animals.
Can you offer Jingle her forever home?
Charlie
Charlie is looking for an experienced owner who can further his training, create boundaries and instil some good manners
Charlie can not be homed with children as he has bitten before. He is still young and can be nervous around strange people till he gets to know you.
He is a very big bouncy pup who sometimes doesn’t know his own size but can be very loving.
Charlie needs stability and continuity so please only enquire about him if you can meet all his needs
Can you offer Charlie his forever home?
Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats
Brickfield, East Seaton
Aberdeen AB24 1XL
Tel: 01224 483624
Fax: 01224 486165
mrsmurrays@btconnect.com